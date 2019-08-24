Services
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
1121 North 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
1121 North 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI
Margaret K. Herrmann


1922 - 2019
Margaret K. Herrmann Obituary
Margaret K. Herrmann

Manitowoc - Margaret K. Herrmann, age 96, formerly of Branch, and a resident of St. Mary's, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Margaret was born on October 24, 1922, in the town of Franklin, daughter of the late Charles and Margarette (Welch) Nate. She graduated with the class of 1940 from Reedsville High School. On June 7, 1947 she married John J. "Jack" Herrmann at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Maple Grove. He preceded her in death on November 11, 2000. Margaret was employed as the Hostess at Branch River Country Club for over 30 years. Margaret enjoyed her job and made many life-long friends while employed at Branch River. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish and the St. Clare Society. Margaret enjoyed crocheting and attending her grandchildren's many activities.

Survivors include her three children and their spouses: David (Susan) Herrmann, Reifs Mills, Gregory (Shelli) Herrmann, Branch, Maureen (Jeffrey) Feldt, Kaukauna; five grandchildren: Jennifer (Troy) Vraney, Jessica (Adam) Krepline, Alysia Feldt, Megan Feldt, Jacob Herrmann; two great-grandchildren: Bella and Eva Krepline; one sister-in-law: Geneva Karbon, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Margarette Nate; her husband: John J. "Jack" Herrmann; one son: Jeffrey Herrmann; one sister and brother-in-law: Veronica (Edward) Saur; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Charles (Marion) Nate, James Nate.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Rev's. Jose Lopez and Gerald Foley will concelebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial to follow in the Branch Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 1124 Main Street, Kellnersville on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. There will be a parish prayer service held on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. led by Deacon Alan Boeldt. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
