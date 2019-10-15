|
Margaret "Peggy" L. Gosz
Manitowoc - Margaret "Peggy" L. Gosz, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at River's Bend Health and Rehabilitation following a short illness.
Peggy was born on March 3, 1932 in Casper, WY to the late Ludwig and Margaret (Curtis) Schuerman. Upon graduating from High School in Lander, WY, she enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served from 1950 to 1954. Peggy reached the rank of Staff Sergeant and was an instructor in Supply and Mechanics. On October 16, 1954, Peggy married Arthur P. Gosz at Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas. Art preceeded her in death on May 20, 2008. Upon Art's discharge in 1956, they moved to Manitowoc. She worked in the office for Penney's and Montgomery Wards and finished her career working for Arthur's business, Art Gosz Associates, until her retirement.
Peggy was a great woman, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her son, George P. (Lori) Gosz; two grandsons, Sam Gosz and Jake (Emily) Gosz; great granddaughter, Georgia Grace - all of Appleton; niece, Terry Singer, WY; and nephew, Rodney Schuerman, AK. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Art; and brother, Jim.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Deacon Alan Boeldt will officiate with entombment to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Peggy's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at River's Bend and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care that Peggy received.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019