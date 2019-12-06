|
|
Margaret L. Shikowski
Manitowoc - Margaret L. Shikowski, age 82, of Manitowoc, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at River Woods Place, Manitowoc.
She was born on June 23, 1937 in Green Bay, WI and was adopted by Francis and Caroline Kaminski (nee Mrozinski; later Mrs. Floyd Skenandore).
Margaret was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1954. Following her dream to be a nurse she entered Holy Family School of Nursing and graduated in 1958. She worked as a nurse for 40 years in various positions at Holy Family Hospital, Two Rivers Community Hospital, Hamilton Memorial Home, and Holy Family Home Care. She loved her vocation of nursing and formed many wonderful friendships among her co-workers, patients and their families.
She was a volunteer with Aging Resource Center, St. Francis of Assisi Parish on Waldo and Holy Family Medical Center. She was a member of St. Mark Parish in Two Rivers until it closed and then joined Holy Innocents Parish in Manitowoc in 2003, now known as St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo.
Margaret is survived by two daughters: Karen Shikowski, Sheboygan and Sue Shikowski, Stevens Point. She was also survived by one brother-in-law: Andy Wichlacz; special family friends: Rose Rocque, Donna Schneeburger, and Fr. Gerald Foley, as well as several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, former husband: Roland Shikowski, a brother: Donald Kaminski; a special aunt and uncle: Al and Elsie Shikowski, and her special grandparents: John and Mary Mrozinski
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Blessed Angela Chapel at Felician Village, 1635 South 21st Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Gerald Foley. Internment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Gardens in the town of Kossuth.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Blessed Angela Chapel at Felician Village on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home and All-Care Cremation Center are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Margaret's daughters wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staffs of Southern Care Hospice and River Woods Place for providing care for their mother and caring about her so much.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019