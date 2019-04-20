Services
Margaret M. Jaskolski, age 66, a former Mishicot resident, entered into eternal life Saturday April 13, 2019 in Weston, WI.

Margaret was born November 18, 1952 to the late Leonard and Mary Birkholtz Jaskolski Sr.

She is survived by two sisters: Doris (David) Moioffer, of Sheboygan, Barb (Alan) Titus, of Manitowoc, two brothers: Leonard (Terrie) Jaskolski Jr. of Mishicot, Mike (Connie) Jaskolski, of Ky., nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother: Erich Jaskolski.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 20, 2019
