Margaret M. Martinson
Manitowoc - Margaret M. Martinson, age 100, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center in Manitowoc.
Margaret was born on December 20, 1918 in Ashland, WI. She was the daughter of the late Frederick and Mary Nemec Boheim. Margaret attended DePadua Catholic High School in Ashland and graduated with the class of 1936. On June 23, 1942 she married Albin Martinson in Ashland. He preceded her in death on August 24, 1999. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
She is survived by one son: Jerry (Mary) Martinson, Waukesha; two daughters: Rosemary (Al) Jaecks, Manitowoc; Carol (Rob) Albrecht, West Allis; eleven grandchildren: Dave (Jenny) Martinson, Jamie (Dan) Carmichael, Kari (Scott) Brezenski, Jeremy (Julia) Martinson, Chris (Kristin) Jaecks, Jenni (Michael) Villeneuve, Ryan (Leah) Jaecks, Alyssa Albrecht, Cassandra Margaret Albrecht, Jim (Cathy) Sharpe, and Julie (Allen) Hill; fourteen great grandchildren: Alison, Julia, Jaxon, Will, Lila, Micah, Miranda, Logan, Owen, Rylee, Austen, Ethan, Kayla, and Jolene; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Frederick and Mary Boheim; husband: Albin; an infant son: David; son: John; one brother: Ronald Boheim.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Doug LeCaptain with burial to take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Grand on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral service there will be a luncheon at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 N. Water St., Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home.
Margaret's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staffs of Shady Lane Nursing Care Center and Holy Family Hospice for all the care they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 29, 2019