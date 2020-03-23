|
Margaret R. Hodgson
Manitowoc - Margaret R. Hodgson, age 90, a long-time resident of Manitowoc passed away peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020 at Harbor View Assisted Living.
Margaret was born July 28, 1929 in La Crosse, daughter of the late Raymond and Velma Pederson. She graduated with the class of 1947 from Beaver Dam High School. Margaret was involved in nature and home economics. She furthered her education at the University of La Crosse and graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor Degree of Science. On June 17, 1951 Margaret married Ned Hodgson. He preceded her in death on August 2, 2012. They began life in Gillett, where she taught 2nd and 3rd grade. They moved back to La Crosse in 1953 to start their family. After 8 years, Margaret and Ned moved to Manitowoc where she was a substitute teacher for the Manitowoc Public School District. After her career in teaching she worked for the Salvation Army Daycare. Margaret was involved with First Lutheran Church Women from 1995 till 2005, where she was president and a member of the church board. She was also an Epsilon Sigma Alpha Beta Theta Ch. No. 2655, Manitowoc. She spent her time golfing with her husband, bowling, entertaining and having house themed parties. Margaret enjoyed ballroom dancing, square dancing, and crashing local weddings. Most of all she loved cooking, decorating home-made cakes and having holiday parties for her family.
She is survived by her sister in-laws Virginia Pederson; Westby WI & Nancy Hodgson; Dallas TX. Loved by her five children and spouses: Scott Hodgson and special friend Nancy Lensmeier; Kellnersville, Cheryl Hodgson; Two Rivers, Jill Pappas and special friend Ervin Rosario; Chicago IL, Lisa & Ted Dirkman; Manitowoc, Mark Hodgson; Two Rivers; Ex-daughter in-law Barb Wagner. With memories survive her seven grandchildren: Jennifer Campbell, Chad Hodgson, Weston Pappas, Jessica Duzeski, Cady Hodgson, Cassie Hodgson, and foreign exchange student, Carla Navia Elgueta of Chile. Margaret loved fourteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond & Velma Pederson, her husband of 61 years: Ned Hodgson. Late siblings & in-laws include Tom & Sonja Pederson, Dick & Betty Pederson, Gary Pederson. Don & Jackie Hodgson; Late son-in-law, Nick Pappas; Late grandson, Bradley Dirkman.
Due to current world events, services will be held at a later date. The Pfeffer Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Harbor View Assisted Living for all the loving compassionate care given to Mom.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020