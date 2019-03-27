|
Margaret Sternaman "Peg" Holmes
Manitowoc - Margaret Sternaman "Peg" Holmes, age 89, of Manitowoc, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, March 25, 2019.
She was born in Chicago, IL the oldest child of Edward C. "Dutch" and Florence (Brunkow) Sternaman. She graduated from North Park Academy in 1946, and North Park Junior College in 1948. She then attended Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, TX, where she became a lifelong member of the Kappa Alpha Theta. She graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts in education from Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN.
During her college years she spent the summers working at Lake Lodge in Yellowstone National Park. Upon graduation she became an airline hostess for Capital Airlines and went on to be the Area Director for the Campfire Girls both in Washington, D.C. Wherever her adventures took her, she developed and maintained lifelong friendships.
In June 1953, she married Bill Holmes of Stambaugh, MI. Together they raised a dynamic family of five children, with Peg as a stay-at-home mom. However, she was much more . . .she was the PTA room mother, Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, confirmation and Sunday School teacher, Luther League advisor for 12 years at First Lutheran Church. Raising a family of athletes, she never missed a game or a match, and particularly enjoyed her involvement with the Manitowoc Wrestling Club. If her children were involved in a program, she was there to be a cheerleader, to support, and encourage not only her kids - but she included everyone.
She was known for her leadership and organizational skills. Serving on Church Council at First Lutheran Church, chairing numerous boards and committees, a Board Member of the Manitou Girl Scout Council and served as a national representative for the council. She received the Thanks Award in recognition for her outstanding volunteer work with Manitou Girl Scout Council.
After her kids were grown, she began a new career as the Volunteer Coordinator at the Capital Civic Center in Manitowoc and later developed the Volunteer Program for the Manitowoc County Sheriff Department.
Peg was creative, whether sewing for her grandchildren, knitting, cross-stitching or making a camp blanket. She enjoyed the planning and organizing of events, creating the space for people to be together in fellowship. She enjoyed travel, reading and watching the Green Bay Packers. She extensively researched her family genealogy-treasuring her history, family and legacy.
She was passionate about her faith, a prayer warrior and lived out her faith daily. She participated in Bible Studies throughout her life, and for the last ten years enjoyed her studies with the women at Hope Church.
Peg is survived by her husband of 65 years, William C. "Bill" Holmes, and her children, Cindy (Paul) Carlson, Plymouth, MN; Bob (Kelly) Houston, TX; Susan (Roger) Flessing, Springfield, MO; and John Holmes, Manitowoc. Daughter-in-law: Peggy (Mahlik) Holmes, Deephaven, MN; Grandchildren: Emily, William and Betsy Holmes (Mike); Ben, Annie and Thomas Carlson (Cindy); Sydney and Samantha Holmes (Bob). Kevin (Heather), Jeremy (Vanessa) and Jordan Flessing, great-grandchildren, Lia and Jimmy Flessing (Susan): Sister: Dorothy Zeman, Harvard, IL; Brother: John (Janet) Sternaman, Black River Falls, WI. Many dear and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son: Michael Holmes, Deephaven, MN; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth (Norm) Brunfeldt, Woodstock, IL; brother-in-law, Bud Zeman and nephew Jeffrey Diffin.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 521 North 8th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Rachel Hacker will officiate with private interment at Stambaugh Township Cemetery, Upper Michigan at a later date. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 925 South 14th Street, Manitowoc from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Peg's name to the . The Jens, Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Homes of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019