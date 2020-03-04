Services
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
Resources
More Obituaries for Marge Sorensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marge C. (Wachowski) Sorensen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marge C. (Wachowski) Sorensen Obituary
Marge C. (Wachowski) Sorensen

Two Rivers - Margaret C. "Marge" (Wachowski) Sorensen, age 92, lifelong resident of Two Rivers, died peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, with her family at her side.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd. Two Rivers. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dave Beaudry, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.

The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Friday evening from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., and Saturday morning from 8:30 until 10:15 a.m.

The complete obituary will be announced Friday by Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels of Two Rivers, ph: (920) 793-1756.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marge's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -