Marge C. (Wachowski) Sorensen
Two Rivers - Margaret C. "Marge" (Wachowski) Sorensen, age 92, lifelong resident of Two Rivers, died peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, with her family at her side.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd. Two Rivers. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dave Beaudry, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Friday evening from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., and Saturday morning from 8:30 until 10:15 a.m.
The complete obituary will be announced Friday by Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels of Two Rivers, ph: (920) 793-1756.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020