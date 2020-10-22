1/1
Maria Denor Dolan
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Denor Dolan

West Palm Beach, FL - Maria Denor Dolan, West Palm Beach, FL age 56 passed away unexpectedly on October 16th, 2020.

Maria was born on October 18th, 1963 in Taus, WI, daughter of Judy Denor and (the late) Leonard Denor. She attended St. Joseph's grade school in Kellnersville and graduated from Reedsville High School in 1982. On September 19th, 1989 she married David Dolan in Boca Raton, FL. He preceded her in death on January 28th, 1999. She was a radiologist and employed at Comprehensive Health Care for the past 21 years.

Survivors include her mother Judy Denor, Manitowoc; 8 brothers and sisters, Susan Gonzalez, Manitowoc; Pat (Arlie) Olp, Reedsville; Tom (Sue) Denor, Manitowoc; Jane (Layne) Martineau, Lancaster, CA; Paul (Bonnie) Denor, Kellnersville; Joe (Tammy) Denor, Cato; Tim (Kelly) Denor, Reedsville; Michele McClanahan, Smithville, TN; and mother-in-law Harriett Dolan, Delray Beach, FL. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband David; father Leonard Denor; grandparents Mary and Joseph Denor, and Mary and Albert Kopidlansky; brothers-in-law Tim McClanahan and Joseph Freund; and nephew Andrew Gonzalez.

A private memorial service for Maria has been held.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved