Maria Denor Dolan



West Palm Beach, FL - Maria Denor Dolan, West Palm Beach, FL age 56 passed away unexpectedly on October 16th, 2020.



Maria was born on October 18th, 1963 in Taus, WI, daughter of Judy Denor and (the late) Leonard Denor. She attended St. Joseph's grade school in Kellnersville and graduated from Reedsville High School in 1982. On September 19th, 1989 she married David Dolan in Boca Raton, FL. He preceded her in death on January 28th, 1999. She was a radiologist and employed at Comprehensive Health Care for the past 21 years.



Survivors include her mother Judy Denor, Manitowoc; 8 brothers and sisters, Susan Gonzalez, Manitowoc; Pat (Arlie) Olp, Reedsville; Tom (Sue) Denor, Manitowoc; Jane (Layne) Martineau, Lancaster, CA; Paul (Bonnie) Denor, Kellnersville; Joe (Tammy) Denor, Cato; Tim (Kelly) Denor, Reedsville; Michele McClanahan, Smithville, TN; and mother-in-law Harriett Dolan, Delray Beach, FL. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews and many cousins.



She was preceded in death by her husband David; father Leonard Denor; grandparents Mary and Joseph Denor, and Mary and Albert Kopidlansky; brothers-in-law Tim McClanahan and Joseph Freund; and nephew Andrew Gonzalez.



A private memorial service for Maria has been held.









