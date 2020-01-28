|
Marian Gilbert
Antigo - Marian E. Gilbert, age 87, of Antigo, died Sun, Jan 26, 2020, at The Bay at Eastview Medical and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on Feb 29, 1932, in the Town of Two Creeks, a daughter of Wenzel and Esther (Ruminski) Kopetsky. She married Edward Gilbert on Sept 5, 1953, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Two Rivers.
She attended Twin Elder State Grade School and was a graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers with the class of 1949.
In 1967 she moved to Antigo and was employed by Amron Corporation for 24 1/2 years, retiring in 1994.
Mrs. Gilbert was a member of SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church and the Langlade Senior Citizens Club.
She enjoyed polka dancing, playing the dice game "Zonk" and occasional trips to the casino.
Survivors include her husband, Edward; daughters, Kathy (Glen) Statezny of Antigo, Karen (Steve) Suick of Antigo, Cheryl (Dave) Barwick of Schofield; sons, Chris (Jenny) Gilbert of Tucson, AZ and Rory (Alice) Gilbert of Cottage Grove, MN; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Allen Kopetsky of Two Rivers and Marvin Kopetsky of Indianapolis, IN; brothers-in-law, LeRoy Gilbert of Antigo and Roger Klabunde of Neenah.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Arnold (Marty) Kopetsky; infant brother, John Kopetsky; step-mother, Solveig Panten Kopetsky; sisters-in-law, Genal Kopetsky, LuAnn Kopetsky, Carol Klabunde and Janice Gilbert; and brother-in-law, Gerald Gilbert.
A funeral Mass will be held on Thur, Jan 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church with Rev. Mathew Simonar officiating. Entombment will take place in Queen of Peace Mausoleum. Visitation will be Wed, Jan 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home.
A parish wake service will be held on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and members of the Knight of Columbus will recite the Rosary at 5:30 p.m. all at the funeral home.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020