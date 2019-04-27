Services
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
920-755-2212
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
View Map
Gibson - Marian J. Gove, age 74, a resident of the town of Gibson, entered into eternal life Thursday evening, April 25, 2019 at the Holy Family Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Marian was born March 7, 1945 to the late Adolph and Jean Peep Cywinski and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of the Mishicot High School and received her two year degree in the nursing program at Lakeshore Technical College as an LPN. She married Warren Gove July 28, 1973 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. Marian worked for the Mirro Corporation and as an LPN for the Shady Lane Nursing Home. She enjoyed going fishing and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

Marian is survived by her loving husband: Warren, one daughter: Patricia "Patti" Schamburek and her special friend: Jay Parizek both of Greenleaf, one son and daughter-in-law: Richard and Dee Ann Gove, of MO, three grandchildren: Rebecca (Paul) Frank, Devin Schamburek and his special friend: Jessica, and Amber Schamburek, two sisters: Karen Mancheski and her fiancé: Dean Orth, of Mishicot, Helen (Tom) Boettcher, of Chetek, WI. She is further survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one daughter: Debbie Gove, one granddaughter: Ashley Zeman, one sister: Carol and by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Rueben and Irene Gove.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot, with Pastoral Minister Christal Wavrunek officiating, with burial to follow in the St. Anne Catholic Church Cemetery in Francis Creek. Relatives and friends may call after 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Marian's family would like to express a very special thank you to the entire staff of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, especially to the first floor CCU for the very special care extended to Marian. Your love and special care will always be remembered.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 27, 2019
