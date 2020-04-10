|
Marian M. Nikolai
New Berlin - Marian M. Nikolai (nee Merkel), age 90, passed away Sunday March 22, to join in peace her recently deceased, beloved husband of 67 years, John L. Nikolai. She and John met in Marshfield, Wisconsin where she had been born on May 19, 1929. They married in Milwaukee on May 30, 1953 and lived in and loved Wisconsin all their lives.
Marian was a quietly amazing woman who, with her husband John, raised 7 children to honor and appreciate family. She was an artist, painting prolifically all her life. For over 40 years she did a pen and ink drawing of a Wisconsin country church for their annual Christmas card.
One of Marian's joys was to cook for family and friends. She loved sharing a meal, a glass of wine, and witty conversation. Her apple pie was the best, period.
She is survived by her son Zachary (Betsy) Nikolai, her daughters Anne (Ray) Nikolai Kloss, Jeanne (Jose) Nikolai Olivieri, BethAnne (Robert) Heyrman, Mary (Russell) Kollmansberger, and Gretchen (Kevin Knuth) Nikolai as well as ten grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her much-loved son, Stephen John Nikolai.
A funeral mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic and social distance restrictions.
