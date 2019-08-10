|
Marian O. Hanagan
Appleton - 91, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at ThedaCare Appleton following a brief illness. She was born on June 8, 1928 in the town of Maple Grove to the late Kosmas and Caroline (Pritzl) Miller. Marian married Robert Hanagan on November 23, 1948 and he preceded her in death in 2007. They shared 59 years together and both loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers. She also enjoyed puzzles, fishing and playing sheeps head, especially with her Wednesday group. Marian loved spending time with her grandchildren and visits from the great grandchildren as well.
She will be greatly missed by her four children: Gary (Christy) Hanagan, Garrison, MN; Dennis (Lee) Hanagan, Appleton; Cindy Hanagan, Appleton and Connie (Paul) Ebben, Appleton; 7 grandchildren: Laura Warner-Hanagan; Eric Warner-Hanagan, Sara (Jason Baxter) Esser, Lisa Hanagan, Jessica (Tony) Austin, Alison (Nick) Kahl and Julia (Chris) Eggert; 3 step grandchildren: Peter Zedler, Ryan (Krissy) Zedler and Holly (Eric) Zimmerman; 11 great grandchildren: Sydney, Marissa, Jaxson, Kyla, Brianna, Caden, Noah, Baron, Zach, Eryn and Elizabeth; a sister Gertrude Sadowski, Manitowoc and a sister-in-law Doris Miller, Sherwood.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; husband; six brothers and six sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Marian will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church (312 S. State St.) Appleton with Rev. William Swichtenberg officiating. Entombment will be at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday directly at church from 9 AM until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019