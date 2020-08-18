Marian (Satori) Ploeckelman
Manitowoc - Marian (Satori) Ploeckelman, age 93, a Manitowoc resident, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Home, Manitowoc.
Marian was born November 16, 1926 in Manitowoc, WI to the late Edward J. and Linda (Eller) Birringer. She married Anton P. Satori November 6, 1946 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death April 20, 1972.
Marian learned about the state of WI as she and her siblings attended schools where their father found work. Grade school started in Vesper, WI; followed by Crystal Springs School, Two Rivers; Rockwood Grade School; St. Ann's Catholic School, Francis Creek; St. Boniface Catholic School, Manitowoc; St. Mary's Catholic School, Hilbert; Hilbert High School; and, ending at Lincoln High School in Manitowoc.
She started her working career at a Tavern & Grocery Store in Branch, and then worked at Eddy Paper Company on South 18th Street. She also worked as a waitress at the Savoy Café; 16 years at National Tinsel where weaving ribbon on a large loom was one of her jobs; 11 years at Kaysun Plastic. After her husband passed away Marian drove the morning school bus for Brandt Buses and worked 2nd shift at Manitowoc Engineering as a desk clerk.
On December 16, 1978 she married Richard Ploeckelman at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc, they moved to Garland, TX. She worked for a short time at Texas Instruments in Dallas, then purchased a coin operated laundry in Plano, TX. In 1985 they moved to Birmingham, AL where she worked as a Dept. Manager at Wal-Mart. Marian loved old time waltz music, liked to crochet, and had been an avid bowler for many years. In their later years Marian and Richard crafted many decorative intricate wooden clocks in their spare time.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband Richard, July 2003. She was also preceded in death by her son Thomas P. Satori, June 1979. Marian returned to WI in April of 2006. Her sister-in-law, Delores Birringer died in July 2011, Manitowoc; brother, Paul Birringer died February 2012, Manitowoc; brother, Raymond Birringer died June 2012, Colorado Springs, CO; cousin, Arlene Doughty died April 2016, Manitowoc; nephew, James P. Birringer died November 2016, Newton; and sister, Lorraine Schuh died February 2017, Fontana, CA.
Survivors include her daughter: Marilyn Satori Ruotolo; two grandchildren: Maria Ruotolo Bischoff and Michael Ruotolo; one great-grandchild: Julie Marie Bischoff, Charleston, SC; nephew: Gregory Schuh, Northridge, CA; niece: Diane Birringer Chianelli, Milwaukee; nephew: Robert Birringer, Two Rivers; and other cousins, nieces, and nephews in other states.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. A rosary service will take place at 6:30 led by the Rev. Andrew Dwire. The visitation will continue on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Saint Michael's Catholic Church, 1782 Chappelle Rue, De Pere, WI, with a Traditional Latin Funeral Mass to take place at 11:00 a.m. Officiating at the Mass will be the Rev. Andrew Dwire. Marian will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Manitowoc.
