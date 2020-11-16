Marian (Granny) Rand
Mishicot - Marian L. Rand (aka Granny), age 83 of Mishicot, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Marian was born in St. Germain, WI to Sylvester and Genevieve Cinko on January 23, 1937. She graduated from Eagle River High School in 1955 and married Neil C. Rand from Eagle River on July 2nd, 1956. Neil and Marian lived, worked and started a family in Racine, WI before moving up to the small town of Mishicot in 1968 when Neil started working for the Nuclear Plant. Marian spent 16 years working for George and Joan Krause at the Grocery Store in Mishicot before purchasing the Two Creeks General Store which she ran as a grocery store and then as an antique shop before selling it.
In 1988, Marian and Neil purchased the Forst Inn in Tisch Mills. Marian spent 9 months restoring the old building back to it's original splendor, then took Ron Kaminski in as a partner to open the Little Sandwich Theater. When Neil became ill they became silent partners until they sold their interest to Ron in 2005. Neil preceded her in death on May 21st, 2004. Marian was a social butterfly, who loved people and enjoyed conversation with everyone.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Walter) Boness; her daughter-in-law, Justine Rand; her grandchildren: Chris (Danielle) Rand, Craig Boness, Jeff (Jennifer) Hanes, and Rebecca Rand; eleven great-grandchildren; and her great-great grandson, Rory. She is further survived by three brothers: Joe Cinko, Ozzie (Toni) Cinko, Paul (Lavonne) Cinko; two brothers-in-law, Jack Ritter and Duane Seppa; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Jenny Cinko; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sam and Vida Rand; husband, Neil; her son, Patrick Rand; three sisters, Rosemary (Clarence) Dione, Patricia (Wally) Cowan, Beverly Ritter; and a sister-in-law, Vida Seppa.
A visitation will be held for relatives and friends at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State Street, Mishicot on Thursday, November 19th from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the Mishicot Public Cemetery at a later date. Current pandemic guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Rand family with funeral arrangements.
A special thank you to the doctors and staff at Holy Family Medical Center and the staff at St. Mary's Next Step Care for all your love, support and care of my Mom during these difficult times. Special thanks to my Mom's friends, Carol Mulheron and DeAnn Monka for all your love, support, and help with my Mom.
I would also like to thank my Mom's "other daughter" Dawn (Jeff) Freund along with Ali, Phil and Jordon for all the love and support you gave my Mom throughout the years. You kept her going and she loved spending time with all of you; she loved being your "Gran" and you all held a special place in her heart.