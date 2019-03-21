|
Marian T. Duby
Manitowoc - Marian T. Duby, age 91, a Manitowoc resident, died Monday morning, March 18, 2019 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
She was born on January 7, 1928 in Iron Mountain, Michigan, daughter of the late William and Josephine (Eutizi) Bastianelli. On February 15, 1947 she married Clayton Duby at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on July 21, 2006. Marian was employed with Holy Family Memorial Medical Center for 17 years, retiring in May of 1993. She enjoyed gardening and loved to cook Italian food.
Survivors include one daughter: Maria Jung, Manitowoc; one grandson: Dustin Duby and special friend Erin Kornely, Manitowoc; three great grandchildren: Clayton, Alora and Makala; two nieces: Sharon and Lonnie Puskala, Terri Stout; and two nephews: Larry Kluba and Rick and Michelle Kluba. Other relatives and friends also survive.
Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 South 21st Street) Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Burial of Marian's cremated remains will occur at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 South 21st Street) Manitowoc, from 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 until 12:45 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mandy (Stout) Fosmo for the special care and understanding given to her Aunt Marian. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Mark Herring and the caregivers at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019