Mariana E. Kunz
Manitowoc - Mariana E. Kunz, age 100, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life late Thursday evening, March 19, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center in Manitowoc.
Mariana was born on May 8, 1919 in Kewaunee. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary Radey Stangel. Mariana was a graduate of Kewaunee High School with the class of 1936. She continued her education at the Wisconsin School of Cosmetology in Green Bay. On April 5, 1943 she married John (Jack) Kunz in Abelene, Texas. He preceded her in death on February 20, 1997. Mariana managed Vivian's Beauty Salon in Kewaunee for five years. She then moved to Rockwood with her husband Jack in 1947. For the next 22 years Mariana and her husband Jack owned and operated the Kunz Grocery Store in Rockwood. Mariana was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne Christian Mother's Society, the Catholic Women's Club, Rockwood Homemakers, and the Kubale-O'Connell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Auxiliary.
She is survived by four children, Barbara (Bill) Bahnfleth, Manitowoc, Bob (Pat) Kunz, Athelstane, Gregory (Karen) Kunz, Santa Monica, CA, Michael Kunz and his fiancé, Tammy, Colorado Springs, CO; eight grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mary Stangel, husband, Jack, two sisters, Mildred Wisnicky and Bernadette Princl, and one brother, Virgil Stangel.
Complying with Wisconsin's Protocol for COVID-19 guidelines, the family has chosen to have a private funeral service to be held 11 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 202 South Packer Drive, Francis Creek. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jeff Briones with burial to follow at St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.
A Life Celebration Social to honor Mariana for what she has meant to her family and friends is being tentatively set for August 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center in Manitowoc. An obituary will be announced in the Herald Times Reporter and aired on WOMT and WCUB radio stations with exact date and times prior to the Life Celebration Social.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020