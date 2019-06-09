Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St Ann's Catholic Church
Francis Creek, WI
Marie (Shoulak) Boyanowski


Marie (Shoulak) Boyanowski

Highspire, PA - Marie M. (Shoulak) Boyanowski, age 75, of Highspire, PA, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Hershey PA Medical Center. Marie was born on June 10, 1943, in Manitowoc, WI, daughter of the late Emil and Lorraine (Blimel) Shoulak.

Marie worked for CVS and Bon-Ton in Harrisburg, PA, until her retirement. She was a member of Holy Family Church in Harrisburg and enjoyed crocheting, crafts and spending time with her family in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Marie is survived by her loving husband, Walter J. Boyanowski; sons Bruce (Lori) Shoulak and Randy (Connie) Rutten; step-daughter Nora (Robert), step-son Brian (Cheryl); and brother Larry (Kathy) Shoulak. She is further survived by Randy Rutten's step-children, Joette (Jason) Behm; and Grant Strook and their children; special cousins Olive Milonzi, Karen Weichert, and Elton (Diane) Steinbrecher; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; sister Luella (Shoulak) Krizek; brother Lloyd Shoulak; niece and nephews Shawn Shoulak, Chad Shoulak, Sande Krizek, Donald Krizek, Mark Krizek; and aunts and uncles.

A Mass and memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St Anne's Catholic Church in Francis Creek, WI, with burial following at St Anne's Cemetery in Francis Creek. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
