Marie C. Groh
Valders - Marie C. Groh, 88, of Valders and formerly of Osman died Wednesday morning September 23, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She is the former Marie Steffen, born January 4, 1932 in the Town of Meeme daughter of the late Joachim & Adela (Ohse) Steffen. She was raised on the Ohse Homestead and attended local schools.
On June 2, 1951 she was united in marriage to Paul R. Groh at St. Fidelis Catholic Church, Spring Valley. They also settled into the Ohse family homestead where she stayed busy working the farm with Paul and raising her family. Marie also helped in the kitchen at Stoeckigts for a number of years while Paul tended bar. Together they enjoyed polka dancing especially at the Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay. She was a former member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Osman and Holy Trinity Catholic Church, School Hill. Marie was an avid card player, she enjoyed cribbage and sheepshead. In her free time she enjoyed reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marie loved her family dearly, as her family grew with each new marriage she welcomed all with open arms and love. She was known for her beautiful smile, compassion and generousity. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her children; Eugene Groh, Valders, John (Mary) Groh, St. Nazianz, Norbert (Linda) Groh, Greenbush, Margaret (Dan) Aylesworth, Fond du Lac, Michael (Brenda) Groh, Valders. Further survived by 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren along with nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son; Patrick, her husband; Paul, an infant grandson, an infant brother and her parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 5:00pm on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St. Kiel) A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3:00pm until the time of service at 5:00pm. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
Marie's family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County for their continued care and support the last year. They would also like to thank the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice staff for the compassion shown to her and for keeping her comfortable in her last days.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com