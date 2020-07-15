Marie Dineen
Valders - Marie Dineen, At the blessed age of 92 on July 13, 2020, Marie (Bernard) Dineen passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. The only daughter of John and Emma (Lilly) Haumschild, Marie grew up on the family farm with five brothers, Lawrence (Irene), Ervin (Ruth), John Jr., Ed (Shirley), and Don (Sandy).
Marie was born in Milladore, WI on May 17, 1928, and married Bernard Dineen on November 27, 1948. She attended grade school in Milladore, WI, and loved sharing stories about Stepping Stone School with her attentive grandchildren.
Marie graduated from Auburndale High School where she was a proud majorette leading the marching band. She enjoyed attending class reunions into her 80's with her beloved classmates.
Marie worked for 34 years at Tecumseh (New Holstein) where she made and fostered many lifelong friendships.
Marie had many hobbies, but family will remember her love of hosting family gatherings, music, fashion, shopping, crochet, baking, and her love of birds the most. She was a dedicated caretaker for the hundreds of birds that visited her deck by the lake she lived on for over 50 years. Marie knew the names and songs of every common, and rare, local avian. Each year, she took care to attract her favorite bird, the Baltimore Oriole, and listen for the song of the Wren and the hum of the hummingbird. Marie deeply loved animals and doted on her beloved Persian cat, Ariel. Her love of nature was passed down to her children and grandchildren. Each year Marie looked forward to lilacs blooming on her birthday and blackberry picking by her sons on hot summer days. Marie's love, and talent, for cooking and baking, was appreciated by family and friends. Never hesitant to try something new, Marie introduced exciting and new family favorites during her favorite holiday, Christmas. No one left Marie's home without a fresh cellophane-wrapped to-go plate of her latest recipe. She loved to provide for her family and always made sure their bellies were full.
Marie loved to give to others, and she planned and shopped all year, starting December 26th, for her annual Christmas Eve family gathering—a favorite tradition with many fond memories. At a young age, Marie taught herself how to play the piano by ear, and by age 12, she acquired her first accordion and played for a local radio station shortly thereafter. She could hear a song for the first time and, even into her 90's, could magically play it on her organ in her home. Marie shared her remarkable intrinsic talent with others, playing at local parades and with her "Good Time Band." The radio was always on in Marie's home and she loved to polka and play music for her grandchildren to dance to at birthday parties, family milestones, and holidays. Marie's musical gifts enchanted communities, friends, and her family throughout her life, and she never stopped playing her beloved accordion. Marie was a devoted friend to many and had friends in every corner of the community. Her kindness and love for her friends and family were endless. Marie stayed in touch with her friends by writing weekly letters and visited them, across the state, into her 90's. She also enjoyed bus trips with close friends and family.
Perhaps what Marie's family will remember most is her unending love, affection, and support for her children and grandchildren. She never missed a birthday call to her grandkids and opened each one by singing to them. Everyone who met Marie knew that her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was proud of each and every one of her "peanuts."
Marie is survived by her four children, Kathleen (Jan) Grube, Valders, Diane (Kim) Grube, Kiel, David (Cynthia) Dineen, Kiel, and Gary (Linda) Briggs-Dineen, Kiel, and her eight grandchildren, Amanda (Jon) Pieper, Ashley Dineen, Kelsey Briggs-Dineen, Kristina Grube, John Dineen, Maggie Briggs-Dineen, Paige Grube, and Alex Grube.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband (Bernard Dineen), and brothers Lawrence, Ervin, and John Jr.
Marie's family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Mark Herring for over 30 years of dedicated, compassionate, care. Her final days were spent at home, with overflowing love and care given by her children and grandchildren.
Private family services were held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, School with burial in the Parish Cemetery.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting with arrangements.
