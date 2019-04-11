|
|
Marie E. Cisler
Two Rivers - Marie E. Cisler, age 95, lifetime resident of Two Rivers, died peacefully Tuesday morning, April 9, 2019.
Marie was born in Two Rivers on November 19, 1923 to Max and Mary (Konop) Petrashek. She attended St. Luke's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Washington High School, "class of 41". On May 29, 1948, she married Joseph C. Cisler at St. Luke's Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on August 4, 1987. Marie was employed at Kahlenberg Industries for a number of years, and retired from Hamilton Mfg. after 20 years of employment. She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, the Ladies of St. Peter the Fisherman, and longtime member of the "Coming Home" Choir of the church. She worked as a volunteer for over 20 years at St. Vincent de Paul Society in Two Rivers; and enjoyed quilting, sewing, and camping with her family.
Survivors include her eight children: Mike and Sue Cisler of Manitowoc, Mary and Rick Einwald of Medina, Ohio, Pat and Laurie Cisler of Two Rivers, Kathy Schuette of Manitowoc, Greg Cisler of Two Rivers, Christine Cisler of Manitowoc, Vince Cisler of Two Rivers, Jeff and Mary Cisler of Two Rivers; thirteen grandchildren: Jeni (Craig) Allie, Jonathan (Jolene) Cisler, Joshua Cisler, Melissa (John) Loughry, Christopher (Laurie) Einwald, Emily Einwald, Angela (Brian) Boettcher, Mandy (Joe) Schisel, Brett Schuette, Rebecca Schuette, Joseph Cisler, Miranda Cisler and fiance', Nicolas Schroeder and Jessica Sackett; 12 great-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Mary Petrashek; husband, Joseph Cisler; one son-in-law, Guy Schuette; and two brothers, Daniel (Dorothy) Petrashek and Max (Lucille) Petrashek.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Tom Reynebeau, with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Thursday evening visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St. Two Rivers, is assisting the Cisler family with funeral arrangements.
Marie's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Meadow View Assisted Living and the staff at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center for the compassion and wonderful care extended to our mother over the years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 11, 2019