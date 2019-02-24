Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mongo McMichael's
1101 N. Independence Blvd
Romeoville, WI
Eau Claire - Marie L. Gilbert, age 47 of Eau Claire, WI., formerly of Romeoville, IL., passed away Friday February 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Teresa Baily and Antonio Gilbert; dearest grandmother of Maxwell; cherished daughter of Glenn W. (Connie) Gilbert and Linda M. Shifter; fond sister of Dannielle (Kenneth) Berg, Joyce (Dan) Bella, Dawn (Joe) Coop, Rebecca (Brandon) Knous and Shelby Coop; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Celebration of Marie's life will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Mongo McMichael's 1101 N. Independence Blvd.. Romeoville, IL.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 24, 2019
