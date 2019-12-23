|
|
Marilyn A. Grover
Two Rivers - Marilyn A. Grover, age 93, current resident of the Wisteria Haus, 2741 45th Street, Two Rivers, passed away peacefully Friday morning, December 20, 2019 at the Wisteria Haus.
Marilyn was born April 15, 1926 in Rhinelander, WI to Francis and Gretchen (Dorpat) Peterson. She was a 1944 graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers and further studied Aviation Control at the Electronic Radio & Television Institute of Minneapolis, and worked for several years for the Civil Air Administration. On October 17, 1959 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, H. Sheldon "Shelly" Grover at Grace Congregational Church, Two Rivers. The couple celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2009. Marilyn and Shelly enjoyed extensive travel throughout the United States over the years, and remained active with numerous Car Clubs. Shelly preceded her in death on January 27, 2012.
At the age of 12, Marilyn was chosen as a model for a painting done by Artist, Lester W. Bentley. The painting still hangs in the Lester Public Library in Two Rivers. Over the years, Marilyn worked for the Bechtel Corporation, building power plants; Paragon Electric of Two Rivers; and retired from Two Rivers Public Schools where she worked in the business office. She enjoyed feeding the birds, planting flowers, and doing water color paintings; and will be forever remembered as a Huge Packer Fan.
She is survived by one brother & sister-in-law, Charles and Betty Peterson of Two Rivers; five nieces: Marcia Donlon of Two Rivers, Kari Pries of Phoenix, AZ, Kristi (Ric) Peterson of Two Rivers, Stacy (Paul) Stolzman of Hubertus, Lori Meyer of Two Rivers; and great nieces & nephews: Michael Sheeter of Los Angeles, Matthew (Ashley) Sheeter of Howard, Nick (Ashley) Sheeter of Manitowoc, Bridgett (Kevin) Klein, rural Two Rivers; Jacob Pries, Brayden Peterson and Bryce Peterson, all of Two Rivers; Ella and Ava Stolzman of Hubertus; Melissa (Jake) Ruck of Hartland, Jessica (Nate) Timm of Green Bay, Anthony (Samantha) Meyer of Denmark, and Whitney (Ken) Razor of Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Gretchen Peterson; her husband, Sheldon "Shelly" Grover; her sister, Ruth Joy Meyer; brother-in-law, Kenneth G. Meyer; one nephew, Craig Meyer; an infant niece; and her mother-in-law & father-in-law, Selma and Henry Grover.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, 2801 Garfield St. Two Rivers. Rev. Kim Henning will officiate at the service, with burial in Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Grace Congregational Church Friday morning from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Thursday evening visitation.
Memorials may be made to Grace Congregational United Church of Christ.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street Two Rivers is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at the Wisteria Haus for the loving care provided to Marilyn, and a special thank you to the caregivers of Holy Family Memorial Hospice for their compassionate care extended also.
Marilyn would like it known: "She had a Very Good Life, and Couldn't Have Asked for More"
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019