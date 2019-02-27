|
Marilyn A. Henrickson
Two Rivers - Marilyn A. Henrickson, age 83, of Two Rivers, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on October 2, 1935, in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Ignatz and Angeline (Taddy) Wojta. Marilyn graduated from Washington High School, Two Rivers with the class of 1953. On Oct. 7, 1953, she married the love of her life, Robert Henrickson, in Crown Pointe, Indiana, who preceded her in death on January 27, 2018. They spent 64 inseparable years raising a wonderful family. She enjoyed working out at the YMCA, putting together puzzles, shooting pool, playing bingo and slots, chinese buffets, and the occasional old fashioned. She loved owning and operating MySales with her husband, where they traveled throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan selling products at flea markets. The thing she enjoyed most was loving and taking care of her extended family.
Marilyn is survived by her 5 children: Rick (Barbara) Henrickson; Mary Jo (Ken) Mott; Amy (Alex) LeGreve, all of Two Rivers; Wendy (Jerry) Krueger, Manitowoc and Robb (Amy McAloon) Henrickson, Appleton; 13 grandchildren & 24 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren: Cory (Amanda) Henrickson (Diana, Andrea); Matthew (Katie) Henrickson (Bailey, Khloe, Kylie Jo); Carrie Anne (David Wolf) Mott, (Brody & Cassandra, Tyler & Tayler), Bradley (Shayla Wacholz) Newcomber, (Samara, Spenser, Scarlett); Mike (Lydia Valdez) Mott (Rozi); Jerry (Kelly) LeGreve (Zachary & Kristina, Gavin & Emily, Kursten, Paige), Jenny (John) King, (Dylan, Cody & Paige); Aaron (Stefanie) Berger (Jayden, Nolan, Evan); Josh LeGreve; Scott (Sara DeWitt) Krueger; Tiffany (Joel) Gurath (Emily & Dylan, Joseph); Nicole Krueger, (Trevor); Krystal (Derrick) Gossen, (Gabriella, Jeremiah John Robert); Maria McAloon; four sisters-in-law: LeaAnn Wojta, Shawano; Sharon Wojta, Two Rivers; Theresa Henrickson, Mishicot; Isabelle Henrickson, Two Rivers. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Ronald Wojta and Gerald Wojta and two brothers-in-law: Russell Henrickson, Jr. and Donald Henrickson.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. The family will greet relatives and friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Monday, March 4th, 2019 at Grace Congregational UCC, Two Rivers, with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. Officiating at the services will be the Pastor Kim Henning and Pastor Colie Bettivia.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the amazing staff at Northland Lodge Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice Care for the compassion and care shown towards Marilyn and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019