Marilyn A. Jacobson
Manitowoc - Marilyn A. Jacobson, age 74, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
She was born on March 12, 1946 in Manitowoc, daughter of Kenneth Tate and the late Anne (Wagner) Tate. Marilyn attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1965. On August 31, 1973 she married James S. Jacobson in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2016. Marilyn was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant for numerous nursing homes in the Manitowoc area. Her hobbies included reading and gardening. She had special pen pals from England, Linda and George Flood, who she enjoyed writing and reading letters from over the years. She especially loved her two cats: Pixie and Dixie.
Survivors include two daughters: Jody Kunish (Tom Fisher), Manitowoc, and Jill (Dan) Muench, Appleton; three grandchildren: Jessica, Josh, and Holly; five great-grandchildren: Xavier, Emma, Bella, Lillianna, and Allise; her father: Kenneth Tate, Manitowoc; one brother: Steve (Elaine) Tate, Sussex; two brothers-in-law: Charles and Paul Jacobson, Manitowoc; two sisters-in-law: Mary Ellen (Roger) Strzyzewski and Monica (Dennis) Klosinski, both of Manitowoc; a special friend: Doris Olson; and the father of her children: Jim Kunish. She is preceded in death by her husband; her mother; two brothers: Ron (Ellen) Tate and Don (Sandra) Tate; and one brother-in-law: Tom Jacobson.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Marilyn will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, Manitowoc.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's name to the Lakeshore Humane Society, 1551 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI 54220.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Aurora At Home staff as well as the 3rd floor staff at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers for the care and compassion shown to Marilyn and her family.