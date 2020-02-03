|
Marilyn A. Landt
Demark - Marilyn Ann Landt 86, was called to her eternal home on February 1st, 2020, by her Lord & Savior, from her home in Denmark, WI. Marilyn began her earthy life at a farmhouse in Pine Grove, WI on July 31st, 1933. She was the first born of four to Benjamin and Fern Davies. She graduated from West High School, Green Bay, WI. Afterwards, she worked briefly as a secretary for a local trucking company. Marilyn met her one and only true love, August Landt, on a blind date set up by her friend. On August 20th, 1955 she married August. Together they had 4 children and were blessed to be married 53 years before God called August home on October 3rd, 2008. Marilyn left her job and devoted herself to be a wife and mother. Marilyn's commitment to her faith and family was clearly displayed throughout her life. She was a member of the Ladies Aid and assisted the school in the hot lunch program. She also volunteered at Loving Arms Daycare.
Marilyn enjoyed camping, cooking and baking, sewing and quilting, gardening, long walks and bird watching. Her wave, smile and laugh filled every room with love. Her kindness and joy with her grandchildren and great grandchildren were priceless. She was known as 'GG' to them.
She is survived by her (3) children: Tom (Kim) Landt, Kathleen (Dennis) Crass, Sharon (John) Campion and Deborah Landt (daughter-in-law); (3) brothers: Ronald, David and Jerry; (7) Grandchildren: Matthew, Lindsey, Jacob (Allyson), Benjamin (Dawn), Patrick (Erin), Stefan, Mandy (Steven); (9) Great Grandchildren: Brianna, Lexus, Levi, Emily, Malakhi, Connor, Luke, Hailey, Quinn. Her son, Lester Landt, proceeded her in death on October 8th, 1999.
Visitation will be held Wednesday February 5th, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church. 14211 South Maribel Rd, Maribel, WI 54227. Christian Burial to follow. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Marilyn's family extends a special 'thank you' to the staff at Curative Connections. Further gratitude to Taylor, Kim, Emilia, Diane and Mark for making every day enjoyable. Family would also like to thank Arlene, her neighbor, for the companionship and many treats.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020