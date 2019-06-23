|
|
Marilyn A. LeClair
Two Rivers - Marilyn A. LeClair, age 82, a longtime Two Rivers resident, died peacefully Thursday night, June 20, 2019, at The Bridges Nursing Home in Appleton, where she has been a resident for the last three years.
Marilyn was born October 20, 1936, in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Alfred and Alma (Schultz) Messman. Marilyn attended Rangeline Grade School and graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1954. She married Allen LeClair on April 28, 1960. Marilyn was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker for her family. She enjoyed gardening, canning, crafts and reading. Her love of gardening was known throughout the community for every year she harvested hundreds of strawberries with the help of her children. She also loved sewing and ceramics which she spent many hours doing with her daughter. Marilyn loved her grandchildren and was the perfect "Granny". She would spend hours building forts, playing games and just being outside with them. After her children were in school, Marilyn became a childcare giver to several families in the community. She was very much loved by the girls she cared for. She was also a member of the Ladies Society at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. In retirement, Marilyn and Allen loved to travel by car throughout the country visiting family and service members Allen served with in the Navy.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Allen and two sons and one daughter, Mark (Joy) LeClair of Sherwood, Lori (Steve) Janowski of Green Bay, and Michael (Bryn) LeClair of Baileys Harbor; six grandchildren, Rachel, Lindley, Amanda, Caleb (Jennifer), Brandon and Madelyn; and one great grandson, Isaiah. She is further survived by two brothers, Richard (Betty) Messman and Ronald (Connie) Messman, all of Two Rivers; one sister-in-law, Ione (Ben) Graycarek of Menasha; along with many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Mary (Taddy) LeClair and many in-laws.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3607 45th St., Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. David Arndt with burial in Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Wednesday evening visitation.
Memorials in Marilyn's name may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the LeClair family with funeral arrangements.
Marilyn's family extends a special thank you to the staff at The Bridges of Appleton for the care and compassion extended to Marilyn and her family during her time at the home.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 23, 2019