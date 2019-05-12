|
Marilyn Block
Manitowoc - Marilyn Block, age 71, of Manitowoc, passed away early Sunday evening, May 5, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.
Marilyn was born November 27, 1947 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Walter and Margaret (Graff) Block. She attended local area schools and graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1966. Marilyn served in the United States Navy as a Corpsman. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at an Assisted Living Home for many years until her retirement. Marilyn enjoyed making crafts for her family and especially enjoyed collecting frogs.
Marilyn is survived by her one son and daughter-in-law: Sevenn (Denise) Clason Sr., Appleton; four grandchildren: Sevenn (Krystle) Clason Jr., OR; Kendall (Jourdan) Donovan, Neenah; Madison Clason, Appleton; Cameron Clason, Appleton; her five siblings: Margie Bueller, CA; Judith Block, FL; Brian Block, CA; Jeanie (Harold) Kittel, Manitowoc; Mary Eggert, Manitowoc; father of her child: Neal Clason, Kimberly; close friends, nieces, nephews, other relatives also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Margaret Block; two brothers: Tom Block; James Block; two sisters: Diana Schenian; Josephine Block.
Marilyn's wishes were to have no services with cremation to take place. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
"Marilyn would like to thank her many friends, co-workers and residents she worked with at Rainbow House over the years. The family would also like to thank the nurses and staff of Holy Family Hospice, and Annette Kaminski and her staff for all the compassionate care given to Mom."
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 12, 2019