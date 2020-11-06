Marilyn H. King
Manitowoc - Marilyn H. King, age 81, a Manitowoc resident, was received by our Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born June 13, 1939 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Victor and Helen (Lawler) Walters. Marilyn attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1957. On January 12, 1962 she married Gerald "Jerry" M. King in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on October 19, 1982. Marilyn was employed with Americollect in the legal department for most of her career. In her younger years, she enjoyed riding horses and motorcycles. Marilyn enjoyed reading, cooking, taking care of plants, and spending time working with and mentoring young people. One of her joys in life was collecting gemstones and jewelry.
Survivors include three sons and two daughters-in-law: Mark & Julie King, Manitowoc, Mike & Sheryl King, Green Bay, and Matthew King, Manitowoc; one daughter: MaryBeth King, Manitowoc; four grandchildren: Jacob King, Jenna (Alex) Waniger, Jordan King, and Isabella Bence; one great-granddaughter: Sandra Waniger; two sisters: Bonnie Zipperer and Vicky Jeske; and one brother and sister-in-law: Randy & Theresa Walters. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Victor and Helen (Lawler) Walters; her husband: Gerald "Jerry" King; two brothers-in-law: Jerry Zipperer and Dan Jeske; and other relatives and friends.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Marilyn will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, following the service.
The family will safely greet relatives and friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, Manitowoc. Due to current health conditions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing if you plan to attend.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Compassus Hospice, especially Robin and Amy, as well as Bellin Hospital, especially Dr. Michael Hoffman and nurses Dawn and Rachel for the care and compassion they have shown Marilyn and her family.