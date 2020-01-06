|
|
Marilyn K. Brouchoud
Two Rivers - Marilyn K. Brouchoud, age 68, a Two Rivers resident, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on September 24, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri, daughter of the late Elmer and Evelyn (Stolzer) Drury. Marilyn attended and graduated from Mehlville High School in St. Louis. On April 25, 1992 she married Stephen Brouchoud in Two Rivers. Marilyn was a hard worker and was most recently employed with Hamilton Manufacturing Company, Two Rivers, until her retirement. Marilyn enjoyed golfing, camping, and especially traveling. She loved flowers and was very creative in making floral arrangements for weddings and other occasions. Marilyn also enjoyed helping others and spent much of her time volunteering and doing fundraisers.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years: Stephen Brouchoud, Two Rivers; four daughters: Deana (Lee) VanDeurzen, Manitowoc, Brenda (Manuel) Renteria, Manitowoc, Dawn (Gene) Reilly, Two Rivers, and Ashley (Eric) Loomans, Two Rivers; eight grandchildren: Cody, Samantha, Dylan, Austin, Keegan, Taylor, Caleb, and Madison; five great-grandchildren: Cayden, Khloe, Andy, Aiden, and Harper; two brothers: Robert (Donna) Drury and Jerry (Robin) Drury; and three sisters-in-law: Ruthann (Milton) Mleziva, Linda Armstrong, and Eileen (Peter) Robley. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She is preceded in death by her parents; one son: Jeffrey Brouchoud; one sister-in-law: Shirley Drury; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Daniel and Kathleen Brouchoud.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jim Dillenburg and Deacon Paul Gleichner.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Marilyn's name to .
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Froedtert Hospital, Kathy's House of Milwaukee, the nursing staff of Heartland Hospice, as well as Simply You Photography for the care and compassion they have shown to Marilyn and her family during their time of need.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020