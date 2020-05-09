|
|
Marilyn (Mary) LaFond
Two Rivers - Mary LaFond, age 70, of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday evening, May 6, 2020 after a courageous 8-month, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Mary was born on June 7, 1949 in Manitowoc to Arnold and Abertha (Jung) Tienor. She attended St. Mary's grade school in Clarks Mills, and graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1967. She married Jim LaFond on April 17, 1971 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. Together, they shared 49 years of marriage and were blessed with 3 children.
Mary was employed at Mirro Aluminum Co. from 1967 to 1973, before becoming a stay at home mom, caring for her family. She was a wonderful mother who never seemed to tire and always put her family first. She later became employed with CESA #7 Head Start for over 20 years.
In her retirement she volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul in Two Rivers, as well as the Two Rivers Senior Center. She was also a member of the Ladies of St. Peter the Fisherman. She enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening, camping and fishing. Mary's greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. She was able to pass along her love, baking, cooking and sewing to her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren will cherish the many hours spent with her in the kitchen baking Christmas cookies.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; three children and their spouses: Scott (Michele) LaFond, and Jeff (Dr. Kathryn) LaFond, all of Green Bay, Sara (Eric) Trepanier of Oconto; nine grandchildren: Jordan Granger; Jared, Jenna and Jessica LaFond; Nicholas and Caitlyn LaFond; Owen, Sophie and Oliver Trepanier. She is further survived by six siblings: Donald (Mardell) Tienor, David (Kathy) Tienor, Eleanor (Greg) Matczynski, all of Manitowoc; Janet (Jim) Wadzinske, Dan (Liz) Tienor, all of rural Manitowoc; Paul (Gladys) Tienor of Valders; one brother-in-law, Dennis Basken of rural Manitowoc; three sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law: Judy LaFond and Bev Kreul (family friend) of Milwaukee, Marilyn (Paul) Howman of Plymouth, MN, John (Marie) LaFond of Two Rivers; and two uncles: Emil Duchow and Victor Koerner; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Abertha Tienor; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Cyril and Arbutus LaFond; a sister, Delores Basken; and her dear friend, Mary Williams.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, a memorial mass will be held at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church at a future date to be announced. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Memorial offerings in Mary's name may be made to St. Peter the Fisherman Parish or sent to www.curesarcoma.org.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the LaFond family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff of Holy Family Memorial Cancer Center for their compassionate care and kindness extended to Mary throughout her illness.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 9 to May 10, 2020