Manitowoc - Marilyn Ruth (Beth) Schmidt Jergenson, age 86, a resident of The Bay at North Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Marilyn was born in Two Rivers on October 4, 1933 to Walter and Ramona (Raatz) Beth. She attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School and Washington High School, graduating with the class of 1951. She married Wilbert Arthur Schmidt on June 21st, 1952 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Two Rivers, and on October 10th, 1970, was united in marriage to Neil Raymond Jergenson. Marilyn lived for a time in Massachusetts and later in Duluth, MN, but spent the rest of her life in Two Rivers. Over the years she was employed at Mirro Aluminum Company, Cool City Cleaners (by Washington Street bridge), held several part-time jobs, and retired from the Two Rivers Doctor's Clinic where she worked in the medical records department. Throughout all of her years in Two Rivers she remained a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She volunteered at the church visiting shut-ins; and also volunteered as a poll worker for the Town of Two Rivers. Marilyn loved dancing, singing in the church choir, Christmas, and her family.
She is survived by three children: Wendy and Doug Duebner of Manitowoc, Warren Schmidt and Luan Leonardelli of Two Rivers, Wanda and Gene Altiere of Duluth, MN; twelve grandchildren: Ryan Schmidt, Sarah Schmidt, Brett Duebner, Brandon & Michelle Duebner, Breanne Duebner, Carrie & Brett Baade, Carl & Dani Schmidt, Anton Chilinski, Tommy Benson, Eric & Anna Benson, Nathan Jergenson, Megan Jergenson, and Miranda Jergenson; eight great-grandchildren: Zoe Duebner, Atticus Baade, Abram Baade, Ainsley Baade, Hazel Baade, Deryn Surdam, Cohen Benson, and Rayna Benson. She is further survived by one sister & brother-in-law, Rene and Jack Kloida of Manitowoc; two nieces: Dawn and Jon Pitzen of Luxemburg, WI, Donna and Tony LeRoy of DePere, WI; two nephews: Bruce and Kathy Beth of Verona, WI, Brian and Lois Beth of DePere, WI; along with great nieces and nephews: Hannah and Emma LeRoy, Marisa Pitzen, Ashley and Levi Boehrig, Jennifer and Dustin Schmidt, Kyle Beth, Emma Steinbrecker, and Nathan Steinbrecker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ramona Beth; husband, Neil Jergenson; one son, Wade Schmidt; step-son, Michael Jergenson; and her brother & sister-in-law: Merle and Judy Beth.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3607 45th Street, Two Rivers. Rev. David Arndt will officiate at the service, with burial in Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Hwy. 310 Manitowoc.
Visitation will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church on Friday morning from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family asks that all those attending please observe social distancing and wear facial coverings.
Memorials in Marilyn's name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Manitowoc Lutheran High School.
