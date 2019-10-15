|
Marilyn R. Nelson
Manitowoc - Marilyn Ranetta Nelson of 1714 Waldo Blvd., Manitowoc, was born to eternal life on Monday afternoon, October 14, 2019 at her residence, at the age of 83.
Marilyn was born on January 24, 1936 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Albert B. and Mabel S. (Plautz) Wiesner. She graduated with the class of 1954 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School and also attended Lakeshore Technical College studying Communications. Marilyn was a receptionist all her life working at Wisconsin State Employment Service for many years and later retiring from Dayco Eastman after 18 years of employment in 1998. She also worked part time at the Aurora Medical Center as a tele-communications specialist for 5 years, until 2005. Marilyn enjoyed bowling, gardening and had a great love for dogs. She loved and took pride in her home and flower beds. She was a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church and the church's Ladies Aid.
She is survived by two sisters and one brother-in-law: Carol Nelson, Manitowoc, Shirley Mae (Alan) Umnus, Manitowoc; one brother and sister-in-law: Gerald (Patricia) Wiesner, Manitowoc; godchildren: Eric Nelson, Manitowoc, Tom Umnus, Appleton other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Mabel Wiesner; one sister: Betty J. Wiesner; one brother-in-law: Elroy Nelson; two nephews: Terry Wiesner and Ethan Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, 3209 Meadow Lane, Manitowoc. The Revs. Stephen Melso and Robert Kujawski will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019