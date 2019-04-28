|
|
Marilyn R. Stecker
Manitowoc - Marilyn R. Stecker, age 65, of Manitowoc, passed away Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay.
The former Marilyn Pries was born on October 10, 1953 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Robert and Constance (Lucas) Pries. She graduated with the class of 1971 from Two Rivers Washington High School. On September 14, 1974, Marilyn was married to Joel Stecker at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. In the past, Marilyn was a legal secretary for Atty. Tom Knabb in Manitowoc also working for the J.J. Stangel Co. and retiring from the Spancrete Co. in Valders. Marilyn will always be remembered for her infectious smile and laugh. She was a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc and a volunteer at Holy Family Medical Center. In her retirement her #1 hobby was watching her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband: Joel Stecker, Manitowoc; two daughters and sons-in-law: Sarah (Eric) Matthias, West Bend; Julie (Josh) Stephens, Aviano, Italy; five grandchildren: Audrey, Jacob and Anna Matthias; Finnian and Rowan Stephens; one brother and sister-in-law: Steve (Jane) Pries, Antioch, IL; one sister and brother-in-law: Sharon (Gary) Bouche, New Franken; three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Daniel (Kay Lynn) Stecker, Manitowoc; Philip (Barb) Stecker, Newton; Ellen (Gary) VanDeLoo, Cleveland, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Constance Pries; one infant daughter: Sally Stecker; one brother: Charles Pries; one sister: Nancy Pries; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Eugene and Lucille Stecker.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, 3209 Meadow Lane, Manitowoc. The Rev's Robert Kujawski and Stephen Melso will officiate with burial of her cremated remains will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her name would be appreciated for Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church or Manitowoc Lutheran High School. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019