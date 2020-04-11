|
|
Marion B. Lorenz
Two Rivers - Marion B. Lorenz, age 95 of rural Two Rivers, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
The former Marion Decker was born on November 27, 1924, near Kellnersville in the Town of Kossuth. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Emily (Stodola) Decker being the third eldest of eight children, she attended St. Joseph School in Kellnersville.
Marion was united in marriage to Elmer Lorenz on September 17, 1946 at St. Joseph Parish in Kellnersville, where they farmed in the Town of Kossuth near Francis Creek until their retirement. Elmer preceded her in death on May 18, 2001.
Marion had a passion for cooking, baking, playing cards, traveling, gardening and socializing. She was an active member of St. Anne Parish and the Altar Society of Francis Creek, the Francis Creek/Rockwood Senior Citizens, the Catholic Knights and the Kubale-O'Connell VFW Post #6179 Auxiliary of Kellnersville.
She is survived by her five sons and daughters-in-law: Richard (Denice) Lorenz, Greenville; Patrick (Joan) Lorenz, Two Rivers; Gerald (Rhonda) Lorenz, Mark (Lori) Lorenz, rural Manitowoc, Steven (Tracy) Lorenz, one daughter and son-in-law: Judith (Billy) Engelbrecht, all of Manitowoc; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, one sister: Beatrice Tomczuk, Rockdale, TX; one brother and sister-in-law: Robert (Shirley) Decker, Florence; one sister-in-law: Nancy Lorenz, Two Rivers; one brother-in-law: Fred Benzinger, Two Rivers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Marion was preceded in death by her parents: Edward & Emily Decker; her husband: Elmer Lorenz; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Emil & Laura (Hickey) Lorenz; two sons: Joseph Lorenz and Robert Lorenz; three brothers and two sisters-in-law: William Decker; James (Irene) Decker; Edward (Elizabeth) Decker; two sisters and two brothers-in-law: Emily (Charles) Kozaczuk; Rose (Alois) Tadych; ten brothers-in-law and seven sisters-in-law: Ruth (Lester) Reinke; Helen (Roland) Chaloupka; Bernice (Joseph) Herrmann; Marjorie (George) Antholz; Dorothy Mae Benzinger; Priscilla (Dan) Cerminara; Raymond Lorenz; Wayne Lorenz; Kenneth (Jane) Lorenz; Richard Lorenz and Edward Lorenz.
Private burial with committal prayers has taken place at St. Anne Cemetery in Francis Creek. Due to precautions put in place by health officials with the State of Wisconsin a Memorial Mass and public visitation will take place at a later date to be announced by the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary's Home for all the loving compassionate care given to Mom.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020