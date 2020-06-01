Marion F. Morgan
Marion F. Morgan

Clarks Mills - Marion F. Morgan, age 84, a longtime Clarks Mills resident, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.

She was born June 22, 1935 in Hebron, Illinois, daughter of the late Arthur and Elsie (Kottke) Lehman. Marion graduated from Lincoln High School, Manitowoc. On August 6, 1955 she married George Morgan at Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church in Newton. He preceded her in death on February 27, 2015. Together, George and Marion owned and operated Sunny Glo Guernsey Farm until their retirement in 1996. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing, as well as cooking, canning, and baking. She always had cookies ready for others to enjoy. Later in life, Marion enjoyed wordsearch, puzzles, and watching birds. Above all, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include four daughters and four sons-in-law: Nancy and Gerry Paul, Whitelaw, Bonnie and Tony Kohlmann, Clarks Mills, Joan and Jim Verhelst, Whitelaw, and Jane and Avi Rivera, Hartford; one daughter-in-law: Deborah and Lenny Opsteen, Johnsburg; nine grandchildren: Kayla (Jesse) Steger, Heather (Tyler) Guelig, Jonathon Morgan (Melissa), Christina Paul, Nicole (Carl) Riederer, Tiffany Kohlmann and Jarod Kohlmann, John Paul Beiswenger and Jennifer Beiswenger; nine great-grandchildren: Gavin, Blake, and Cali Steger, Elijah, Eleanor, and Delilah Guelig, Garrett and Grant Riederer, and Lillian Morgan; and one sister-in-law: Faith Morgan. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Arthur and Elsie (Kottke) Lehman; her husband: George Morgan; one son: Danny Morgan; two daughters: Sally and Sandra Morgan; an aunt and uncle who raised her: Florence and Irving Luckow; three siblings: Eugene Lehman, Delmar (Mary Ann) Lehman, and Delores (Lloyd) Wernecke; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Elton and Clara Morgan; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Doris (Ed) Ellestad, Eunice (Bernie) Wellner, Carl Borgwardt, and William "Bud" Morgan.

Private family services have been held and Marion was laid to rest at Clarks Mills Old Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Mary Firkus and the entire staff of Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care and compassion they have shown to Marion and her family.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Christianson & Deja Funeral Home
202 W. Liberty Street
Valders, WI 54245
920-775-4433
