Manitowoc - Marion J. Hopf (Pfefferkorn), age 93, died peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Felician Village Court under hospice care in Manitowoc.
Marion was born on December 8, 1926 in Manitowoc Rapids, daughter of Arnold A. and Anna M. Pfefferkorn. She graduated with the class of 1944 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School and soon after began working at the Manitowoc County Court House. On October 1, 1950 Marion married John V. "Jack" Hopf. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2013 after 62 years of marriage. Marion was accomplished at sewing, quilting and enjoyed making felt Christmas ornaments for the Lakeshore United Methodist Ladies Auxiliary. She was also active, along with her husband, in the Manitowoc Elks Lodge and was a fan of Manitowoc Lincoln Ships basketball.
Marion is survived by her children: Karen (David) Paulus, Manitowoc, Jeff (Bonnie) Hopf, Kailua-Kona, HI; grandsons: Matthew (Alice) Paulus, Belmont, CA, John (Malia) Hopf, Kailua-Kona, HI, John C. Paulus, Manitowoc; one granddaughter: Jackie Hopf, Kailua-Kona, HI; one sister-in-law: Dorothy Herrmann, Manitowoc; great-grandchildren: Avea Hopf, Adelyn and Jackson Paulus, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and sisters-in-law: William (Violet) Pfefferkorn, Robert (Delores) Pfefferkorn; and one nephew: Donald Pfefferkorn.
There will be no formal service and burial of her cremated remains will take place at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020