|
|
Marion R. Malek
Manitowoc - Marion R. Malek, age 94, a Manitowoc resident, died Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019 at the Felician Village, Manitowoc.
She was born on July 19, 1924 in Valders, daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Rammer) Thiel. On July 28, 1945 she married Arnold Malek at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Marion and her husband Arnie were the owner/operators of Malek's Finer Food Market until their retirement in 1985. He preceded her in death on February 15, 2012. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. Marion was a very loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with family, especially watching the Green Bay Packers, Brewers and Roncalli sports. Marion enjoyed many glorious winters in Destin, Florida golfing and making new friends from many states.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Dick (Faye) Malek, Mike (Mary) Malek; one daughter and son-in-law: Mary (Rick) Roedell, all of Manitowoc; nine grandchildren: Nathan (Jennifer) Malek, David (Ashley) Malek, Melinda (Will) Scharl, Elizabeth Kvoriak and special friend Jason, Sara (Tyler) Mankovecky, Michelle (Chris) Anderson, Nicole Malek and fiancé Robert, Nicholas Roedell, Cassandra (Nathan) Kaderabek; 12 great grandchildren: Payton, Reina, Mason, Madison, Grace, Trayton, Carson, Alivia, Makinzie, Brienne, Frederick, and Stanley; eight step great grandchildren: Alex, Dion, Ethan, Robbie, Christian, Olivia, Gabriella and Braxton; one sister: Shirley Ann Graykowski, Manitowoc; four sisters-in-law: Marian Thiel, Manitowoc, Mary Thiel, Kiel, Germaine Thiel, Manitowoc and Joan Butz, West Bend; and special family friend: Joy Ruzek and her family. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, ten brothers and numerous other relatives.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Avenue) Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with entombment at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019. A prayer service will conclude the visitation at 6:00 p.m. led by Deacon Mark Knipp. Friends may also call Monday morning, May 6, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Avenue) Manitowoc, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Roncalli High School.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of The Court at Felician Village, St. Mary's Nursing Home, and Homecare Health Services and Hospice for their care and compassion shown towards Marion and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 2 to May 5, 2019