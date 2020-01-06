|
Marjorie S. Olson
Cedarburg - Marjorie S. Olson, age 56 passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a short, but hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born July 28, 1963 in Waukesha to parents Willis "Bill" and Bonnie (Landers) Monyelle. Marjorie was a 1981 graduate of Waukesha North High School. She obtained her associates degree from Moraine Park Technical College and was class president there and received her bachelor's degree in business management from UW-Green Bay. Marjorie was united in marriage on February 2, 2009 in Miami, FL to Terry Olson.
Marjorie enjoyed gardening, fishing and watching NASCAR, especially the M&M car. She will be remembered for her greatest passion of making chocolates.
Marjorie is survived by her loving husband, Terry; one son, Craig (Brie) Sorbo; step-son, David Pockat; grandson, Caden Sorbo; sister, DeEtte (Chris) Banks; brother, Dan (Lu Salve Buena) Monyelle; brothers-in-law, Alan Olson, Todd (Lori) Olson, Gary (Tricia) Olson; sister-in-law, Susan (Dave) Logan; father-in-law, Donald Olson; former spouse, Thomas Sorbo, also survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service for Marjorie will be held at Northbrook Church, 4014 Hwy 167, Richfield on Sunday, January 12 at 4:00 PM. Visitation for family and friends from 2:00 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Alex's Lemonade Stand or Northbrook Church's Missions Fund. Condolences can be found at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020