Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM
Northbrook Church
4014 Hwy 167
Richfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie S. Olson


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie S. Olson Obituary
Marjorie S. Olson

Cedarburg - Marjorie S. Olson, age 56 passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a short, but hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born July 28, 1963 in Waukesha to parents Willis "Bill" and Bonnie (Landers) Monyelle. Marjorie was a 1981 graduate of Waukesha North High School. She obtained her associates degree from Moraine Park Technical College and was class president there and received her bachelor's degree in business management from UW-Green Bay. Marjorie was united in marriage on February 2, 2009 in Miami, FL to Terry Olson.

Marjorie enjoyed gardening, fishing and watching NASCAR, especially the M&M car. She will be remembered for her greatest passion of making chocolates.

Marjorie is survived by her loving husband, Terry; one son, Craig (Brie) Sorbo; step-son, David Pockat; grandson, Caden Sorbo; sister, DeEtte (Chris) Banks; brother, Dan (Lu Salve Buena) Monyelle; brothers-in-law, Alan Olson, Todd (Lori) Olson, Gary (Tricia) Olson; sister-in-law, Susan (Dave) Logan; father-in-law, Donald Olson; former spouse, Thomas Sorbo, also survived by other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service for Marjorie will be held at Northbrook Church, 4014 Hwy 167, Richfield on Sunday, January 12 at 4:00 PM. Visitation for family and friends from 2:00 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Alex's Lemonade Stand or Northbrook Church's Missions Fund. Condolences can be found at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -