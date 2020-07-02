Mark A. Malchek
Town of Mishicot - Mark A. Malchek, age 66, longtime town of Mishicot resident, died peacefully at his residence on Monday evening, June 29, 2020 with family and loved ones surrounded.
Mark was born in Two Rivers on February 6, 1954 to Norbert and Caroline (Ney) Malchek. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1972 and furthered his education in the auto mechanics field at Lakeshore Technical College. On May 13, 1978, he married Sandy Warden at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Eaton. Mark worked as a maintenance worker at Hamilton Mfg. in Two Rivers for many years, retiring in 1995. He also worked as a bartender for over 40 years. Mark will be remembered as the "Doc of Mechanics", and also enjoyed antique tractors & old cars.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; one daughter & son-in-law, Kim (Tom) Wichlacz of Mishicot; one son & daughter-in-law, David (Megan) Malchek of Brillion; and six grandchildren: Abby, Drew, Katelyn, Jacob, Gabe, and Ezra. He is further survived by two brothers: Jim Malchek, and Steve (Katie) Malchek, all of Mishicot; two sisters: Diane (Bob) Bruckschen of Gibson, and Katherine (Doug) Kakes of Mishicot; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Linda Penke of Two Rivers, George (Cindy) Warden, and James Warden, all of Denmark, Victoria (Dave) Fogeltanz of Two Rivers, and Michelle (Chris) Collins of Green Bay; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Caroline Malchek; and his father-in-law & mother-in-law, George and Rosemary Warden.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Renew Church, 1029 33rd Street, Two Rivers. Rev. Randall C. Lassila will preside at the service. Inurnment will take place in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Renew Church, Tuesday morning from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. There will be no Monday evening visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State St. Mishicot is assisting the Malchek family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the Health Care Workers at Advocate Aurora Medical Center; St. Mary's Next Step-Rehab; and the caregivers of Aurora at Home Hospice for the wonderful compassionate care given to Mark over his lengthy illness. Your kindness is very much appreciated.