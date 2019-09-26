|
Mark Borchardt
Two Rivers - Mark Edward Borchardt, 60, Two Rivers, passed away on his birthday, September 24, 2019, surrounded by family.
Family and friends may visit at Zion Lutheran Wayside, 8378 County Rd W, Greenleaf, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Austen Welter officiating.
A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting the Borchardt family. Please visit www.nickelfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019