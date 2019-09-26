Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Wayside
8378 County Rd
Greenleaf, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Wayside
8378 County Rd
Greenleaf, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Borchardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Borchardt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Borchardt Obituary
Mark Borchardt

Two Rivers - Mark Edward Borchardt, 60, Two Rivers, passed away on his birthday, September 24, 2019, surrounded by family.

Family and friends may visit at Zion Lutheran Wayside, 8378 County Rd W, Greenleaf, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Austen Welter officiating.

A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting the Borchardt family. Please visit www.nickelfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.