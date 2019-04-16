|
|
Mark DeGodt
Sturgeon Bay - It's Last Call here on earth, and Opening Day in paradise!
Mark William DeGodt, 63, of Sturgeon Bay passed away peacefully with his family at his side April 13, 2019. He was born on September 17, 1955 to Clarence and Lenore (Sperber) DeGodt in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. He spent some of his childhood in Sturgeon Bay and some in Two Rivers, graduating from Manitowoc Lutheran High School.
Mark had many jobs over the years including sales and carpentry, but most recently owned and operated a painting contracting business. You can see much of his work as you travel through Door County. He was a perfectionist whose work was sought after.
Mark loved to go deer hunting with family and friends in Wisconsin and Minnesota. He also loved to fish year-round. Friends and family were of utmost importance to him.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David. He is survived by his loving sister, Betty; nephews, Dan (Jodi), Dave (Seana); niece, Kelle (Jeff); 5 great nieces, Kelsi (Devin), Kayla (Mike), Karissa (Louie), Allyson, and Mallory; and 7 great-great nephews, Graham, Deacon, Bryan, Leo, Eryk, Quinn, and Axel. Other survivors include Dan Kanera, and Rick, Rand, and Reed Martin and their families. He is also survived by many special family members and friends who he loved very much.
The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Hogan, Dr. Rishi Subbarayan, and all the other wonderful medical staff who helped him in his time of need.
Cremation has already taken place. A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. Visitation will take place at funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Mark's final wishes are for everyone to be good to people, help people, and enjoy every day.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2019