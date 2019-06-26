|
|
Mark DeGodt
Sturgeon Bay - It's Last Call here on earth, and Opening Day in paradise!
Mark William "Fossil" DeGodt, 63, of Sturgeon Bay passed away peacefully with his family at his side April 13, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. Visitation will take place at funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 26, 2019