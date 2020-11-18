1/1
Mark E. Pupeter
Mark E. Pupeter

Two Rivers - Mark E. Pupeter, age 71, of Two Rivers, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, from complications of Covid.

Mark Edward Pupeter was born June 1,1949, to Edward and Jessie (Westphal) Pupeter in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. He graduated from Washington High School in 1968. Mark was employed by Mirro for over forty years until they closed. Mark married Agnes Schneider on September 6,1975. She preceded him in death on March 17, 2011. Mark was an avid trap shooter, fisherman, and bowler. He was a charter member of the Westshore Sportsman's Club. Mark was always a great volunteer, volunteering at the gun club, the senior center as a driver, taking young kids fishing, and the Manitowoc County Kennel Club. He was also at one time a big brother in the Big Brother-Big Sister organization.

He is survived by his brother: Marvin (Jean) of Henderson, Nevada; his niece: Kelly (husband, Todd Fiebelkorn) of Las Vegas and his great nephew: Caliber Fiebelkorn. He is also survived by sisters-in-law: Dorothy Kutz of Manitowoc, Betty (Don) Wallander of Two Rivers, Mary Ann (Tony) Lipski of Manitowoc and Shirley Schneider of Newton. Also survived by a close nephew: Scott (Shari) Lipski, as well as many nieces and nephews of his late wife. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Arno and Helen Schneider; and four brothers-in-law: Francis, Sylvester (Arlene), Norman (Rosie) and Lawrence. He was predeceased by his beloved dog, Sparky, on October 11, 2020, and survived by Darlene, Sparky's caretaker.

A special thank you to neighbors Tom and Elizabeth Schiman.

Mark was loved by all who knew him; neighbors, friends and family.

Due to Covid, no public services will be held. Private services will be held at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Memorials in Mark's name may be made to the Manitowoc County Fish & Game Association, Manitowoc County Kennel Club or Westshore Sportsman's Club.

Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL CHAPELS - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
