Mark H. Surfus
Manitowoc - Mark H. Surfus, age 96, a lifelong resident of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home.
Mark was born on March 26, 1924 in Manitowoc to the late Louis and Mary (Fax) Surfus, the youngest of nine children. Mark graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1942. He entered the United States Army in 1943 and with training at North Carolina and the University of Illinois and Missouri, Mark learned the Morris Code and later he learned the Japanese Intercept Code. During World War II he served in the Pacific Theatre, New Guinea, Manila, and later Japan as a radio operator. Mark was honorably discharged in 1946 and then continued his education graduating from the University of New Mexico.
Mark and his sister Margaret opened a specialty shop in Algoma and from 1952 to 1962 he ran the gift shop at Rahrs. Mark then became employed as the Deputy Comptroller for the City of Manitowoc. He was very interested in antiques and opened an antique shop called the Elephant Trunk for 15 years.
Mark was the patriarch of the Surfus family having taken care of through the years his mother, Mary, brother, Paul, and sister's Marion, Margaret, and Ruth. Mark was very devoted to the church and God and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He loved gardening and flowers.
Mark is survived by his niece, Ellen Surfus, Manitowoc, along with other special nieces and nephews and very special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary (Fax) Surfus; his brothers and sisters, Gertrude Lax, Margaret Surfus, John Surfus, Ruth Smith, Kenneth Surfus, Donald Surfus, Paul Surfus, and Marion Surfus. Mark said that there wasn't a day that passed that he did not miss his dog Sam. Mark was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Clarence Lax, Francis Surfus, Charles Smith, Lila Surfus, Ruby Surfus, and Eunice Surfus.
Private committal services will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Calvary Chapel Mausoleum in Manitowoc with Rev. Jose Lopez officiating. Entombment will follow at the mausoleum. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date for family and friends to attend. An obituary will be published in the Herald Times Reporter and aired on radio stations WOMT and WCUB prior to the memorial mass taking place.
Special thanks to his devoted special angels Jan and Lisa for their care and compassion and to Colin Hacker who he always said was the son he never had. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020