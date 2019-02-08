|
|
Mark James Glasow
Reedsville - Mark James Glasow, age 53, of 329 Manitowoc Street in Reedsville joined his creator on February 2, 2019.
Mark James was born on November 7, 1965 to the late James R. and Frances "Fry" M. (Kugle) Glasow. Mark attended St. Mary School in Reedsville and graduated with the class of 1984 from Reedsville High School, serving as Class President. He then furthered his education by attending Silver Lake College, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Vocal and General Music. Mark James did his graduate work in School and Community Counseling at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio. Mark James was first and foremost an educator, starting his career as a music teacher in 1985 at St. Mary School in Brillion. Four years later, he accepted the position of Director of Choral Music and Theater with the Kiel Area School District in Kiel, Wisconsin in 1989. "Mr. G" served the Kiel schools with dedication, loyalty, and professionalism for 21 years until his retirement due to his health in 2010. Mark served as a free-lance grief counselor, choral clinician and adjudicator for choral and forensic work all of his teaching years. He was guest conductor for area high school honor music programs. Mark James was a member of the Catholic Education Association, Kiel Education Association, Music Educators National Conference, Wisconsin School Music Association, and the Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association. Mark James also worked as an associate with Wieting Funeral Homes of Reedsville and Brillion for several years and served as a church musician at his home parish of St. Mary Catholic Church in Reedsville, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Maple Grove and now Holy Family Parish in Brillion. Mark served on many church councils at St. Mary in Reedsville and helped out in music ministry where he could at area churches. Mark James enjoyed his membership with Reedsville Alumni Association and Reedsville Economic Development Committee. Mark James was proud to be a founding board member for The Gathering Place in Reedsville serving as Board President, Concert Event Coordinator and Healing Hearts grief support facilitator.
Mark is survived by his brother, sisters, and their spouses; Michael (Teresa) Glasow of Reedsville, Mari Pat (William) Delehanty of Stoughton, Julie (Donald Sheehy) Glasow of Maple Grove and Maureen Glasow who shared her home with Mark in Reedsville. Mark James loved his nieces and nephews, Trent Delehanty, Travis (Kelsey Jenny) Delehanty, Brittany (Joshua) Shimek, Godchilld, Olivia Frances (Anthony Loiselle) Glasow, Jeremy (Sarah Russart) Glasow, and Jacob (Sheena) Glasow; Mark's precious great nieces, Jadynn Glasow, Harper Glasow, Addisyn Shimek, Mya Resch, and Ella Resch; great nephews, Hunter Timothy Glasow, Grady Resch, Logan Shimek, and Godson, Knox Matthew Glasow. Mark is further survived by the Brocker, Kutz, Wieting, Friedman, Rabe, and SCA families and special friend and caretaker Dianne Carmody. Mark is further survived by his Godchildren, Christopher Barry, Carlyn Jo Rabe, and Stephanie Conkey.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Timothy, his grandparents, Francis and Emily (Konop) Kugle and Robert and Margaret (Wegner) Glasow, his cousins, Jeffrey Kugle, Randal Wanek, JoAnne "Murphy" Peterson, and Chadwick Andrew Glasow, his Godfather, Roman "Buster" Kugle, aunts, uncles, friends, and students.
Friends may call at Holy Family Catholic Church on TONIGHT, Friday night, February 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The visitation will continue on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be the Rev. Tom Pomeroy. Burial will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery where Mark will be laid to rest next to his parents at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated in the name of Mark James Glasow.
Wieting Funeral Homes of Brillion and Reedsville is assisting the Glasow Family with arrangements.
And maybe some misty day you will waken to find me gone. Far away you will hear me singing to the dawn. You will wonder if I'm happy there, a little more than I've been. And the answer will come back to you - like laughter on the wind!" - Pippen
"MAKE GOOD DECISIONS!" - Mr. G.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 8, 2019