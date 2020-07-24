Markus V. Petkevicius
Manitowoc - Markus V. Petkevicius, age 49, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc, after a four and a half year battle with lung cancer which metastasized into brain cancer for the last two and a half years.
Markus was born on December 15, 1970 in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. He was the son of the late Vito and Marlene Kennedy Petkevicius. Markus attended Washington High School in Two Rivers and graduated with the class of 1989. He was employed at Hardee's where he was known for making the best biscuits because he never measured any ingredients. He started his welding career at Manitowoc Cranes in 1989. Later he became employed with Manitowoc Metal Works followed by employment at RBA now known at Broadwind Towers as he made his way working around the Manitowoc Peninsula. Markus moved to Colorado in May 2013 where he began working for a custom metal fabrication shop making railings for public walkways in the city of Denver, CO. Markus returned to Wisconsin in September 2017. On January 1, 2001 he married Lisakay Buvid in Burnsville, MN. Markus enjoyed listening to music and playing his guitar. He always had music on, loving all genres. Markus was a collector of knives and had a passion for riding motorcycles and his segway.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Lisakay Buvid-Petkevicius; daughter, Brette Donion and special friend Andy, Manitowoc; three grandchildren, Lucas, Elena, and Ellianna, and his cat, Pharaoh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vito and Marlene Petkevicius, maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
A Life Celebration Social is being planned with a date yet to be determined for relatives and friends to attend at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center. When a date and time has been set an obituary will be published in the Herald Times Reporter. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
Markus was very proud of the fact that he was 13 years sober and an advocate for cannabis. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.