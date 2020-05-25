|
Marlene A. Birkholz
Two Rivers - Marlene A. Birkholz, age 77, a Two Rivers resident, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee.
Marlene was born on October 28, 1942 in Medford, WI., daughter of the late Edwin and Anna (Sprenger) Behrmann. She was a graduate of Kewaunee High School with the class of 1961. On July 7, 1962 she married Erich Birkholz in Tisch Mills. Marlene worked for many years in production at Mirro. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, baking, boating, fishing, gardening and cooking.
Survivors include her husband: Erich Birkholz, Two Rivers; one daughter: Brenda Froelich and her significant other: John Krcma; one son and daughter-in-law: Jeffrey and Penny Birkholz, Mishicot; three grandchildren: Craig (Amber) Froelich, Jason (Rose) Froelich, Stacy (Jacob) Wagner; eight great grandchildren: Devin, Gavin, Chance, Dakota and Blaze Froelich, Clara and Amelia Froelich, Jonathan Wagner; one great great grandchild: Alex; two sisters: LaVerne Coppersmith, Beatrice (Robert) Jaeger; two brothers: Robert (Ann Lee) Behrmann, William Behrmann; and one sister-in-law: Yvonne Behrmann. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Edwin and Dennis Behrmann; and one brother-in-law: Robert Coppersmith.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com.
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Two Rivers Fire and EMS, and the nurses, doctors and staff in the ICU at both Aurora BayCare, Green Bay, and Aurora St. Luke's, Milwaukee, for all the compassion and care shown to Marlene and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 25 to May 27, 2020