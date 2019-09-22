Services
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Congregational United Church of Christ
2801 Garfield St
Two Rivers, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Congregational United Church of Christ
2801 Garfield St
Two Rivers, WI
More Obituaries for Marlene Markowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene A. Markowski


1935 - 2019
Marlene A. Markowski Obituary
Marlene A. Markowski

Two Rivers - Marlene A. Markowski, age 84, lifetime resident of Two Rivers, died peacefully Monday morning, September 16, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, with her son Gregg at her side.

Marlene was born in Two Rivers on June 29, 1935 to Henry and Sigrid (Jensen) Hansen. She was a 1953 graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers and later furthered her education at a Beauty school in Milwaukee. Marlene worked as a hairdresser for a number of years at local beauty shops and also at Shady Lane Nursing Home. On December 23, 1954, she married Donald C. Markowski at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ in Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2005. Together, the couple owned & operated "Don's Refrigeration" for over 25 years; they were also very active with the former Lakeshore Curling Club in Two Rivers where they participated in many couples curling tournaments. In her younger days she enjoyed fishing, but even into her 80's she really enjoyed making sure her boys gave her motorcycle rides every time she went to visit them.

Survivors include her two sons, Gregg Markowski (fiance, Gaylene Watt) of Noblesville, Indiana, and David (Karla) Markowski of Vacaville, California; son-in-law, Mike Ahearn of Two Rivers; six grandchildren: Benjamin (Katie) Ahearn, Nicole (Tom) Mann, Mackenzie (Michael) Miller, Colby (Tiffany) Markowski, Hunter Markowski, and Erik Markowski; and three great grandchildren: Olivia, Brady and Cash. She is further survived by her sister, Luella Willms of Oak Creek; a brother-in-law, Jerry McAdams of West Allis; four nephews, one niece, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Sigrid Hansen; her husband, Don Markowski; her daughter, Cathy Ahearn; brother-in-law, Bob Willms; and a sister-in-law, Sharon McAdams.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, 2801 Garfield St. Two Rivers. Rev. Kim Henning and Rev. Colie Bettivia will officiate at the service, with burial of her cremated remains to take place in Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Grace Congregational Church, Friday, October 11th from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Markowski family with funeral arrangements.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the doctors and nurses at Holy Family Memorial and Froedtert Hospitals for the wonderful care and compassion extended to Marlene over her final days.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sept. 22 to Oct. 6, 2019
