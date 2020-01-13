|
Marlene A. Schmidt
Marlene A. Schmidt a Mishicot resident, after 12 weeks of her husband's passing decided to join her husband of 65 years in Heaven. Marlene was born November 10, 1934 in Mishicot to the late William and Marcella Sladky Thielbar. Marlene married Denton Schmidt June 12, 1954 at St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mishicot. He preceded her in death October 20, 2019. She worked many years at the Two Rivers Community Hospital with the greatest group of co-workers. In her younger years she enjoyed traveling, spending time at their place up north, snowmobiling, working on the family farm, cooking, baking, and going out to eat. Spending time with longtime friends was important, especially with Betty and Ray Wiebensohn. As a child she grew up across the river from Ray and they played together as children.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Vicki and Scott Wichlacz, of Manitowoc, one son and daughter-in-law: Leon and Laura Schmidt, of Mishicot, three grandchildren: Sara (Tim) Haney, Michael (Aimee) Schmidt, David Schmidt (special friend Erica and JJ), four great-grandchildren: Evan, Adam, Addison, and Ryker, two brothers and sisters-in-law: Allan and Bonnie Thielbar, of Mishicot, Gary and Ruth Thielbar, of Mishicot, one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Jeanette and Gunther Friedl, of Elm Grove, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by an infant son: Randy, a daughter and son-in-law: Mona and Jim Horstketter.
According to her wishes, there will be a private family funeral service that will be officiated by Reverend Joel Stuebs. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with funeral arrangements. The Schmidt family would like to extend a special thank you to Doctors: Smullen, Salmon, Oosting, and the many nurses and staff at Aurora for their compassionate care in her last hours and to Chrissy York for always being there when needed, as well as the many friends and wonderful neighbors for all their help and concern.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020